Friday, March 14, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Rose-Garden-Biz-Park-Phoenix-AZ
Rose Garden Business Park in Phoenix offers 159,304 square feet of industrial space spread across nine buildings.
AcquisitionsArizonaIndustrialWestern

BKM Capital Partners Sells 159,304 SF Rose Garden Business Park in Phoenix

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — Newport Beach, Calif.-based BKM Capital Partners has completed the sale of Rose Garden Business Park, a small-bay industrial park on 10.2 acres in Phoenix. An undisclosed affiliate of BKM Capital Partners acquired the asset for $35.1 million.

Located at 1801-1831 W. Rose Garden Lane and 20801-20823 N. 19th Ave., the property consists of nine buildings offering a total of 159,304 square feet of industrial space. Originally built in 1987, Rose Garden Business Park features 18-foot clear heights, 43 grade-level doors and 16 dock doors. At the time of sale, the property was fully leased.

Bob Buckley and Tracy Cartledge of Cushman & Wakefield, in collaboration with Will Strong, Michael Matchett, Molly Hunt, Jack Stamets and Madeline Warren of Cushman & Wakefield’s National Industrial Advisory Group – Mountain West, represented the seller in the deal.

You may also like

M. David Properties Completes 105,384 SF Industrial Facility...

Trademark Sells 157,791 SF Waterside Shopping Center in...

American Assets Trust Acquires 192-Unit Multifamily Property in...

Northmarq Arranges $52M in Refinancing for 17-Building Industrial...

VanTrust Enters Colorado Market with 363,955 SF Industrial...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 50,000 SF...

Dermody to Build 460,428 SF Logistics Facility in...

Automotive Properties REIT Acquires Tesla Collision Center in...

Eastham Capital Sells Ridgeland Station Apartment Community in...