BKM Capital Partners Sells 159,304 SF Rose Garden Business Park in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Newport Beach, Calif.-based BKM Capital Partners has completed the sale of Rose Garden Business Park, a small-bay industrial park on 10.2 acres in Phoenix. An undisclosed affiliate of BKM Capital Partners acquired the asset for $35.1 million.

Located at 1801-1831 W. Rose Garden Lane and 20801-20823 N. 19th Ave., the property consists of nine buildings offering a total of 159,304 square feet of industrial space. Originally built in 1987, Rose Garden Business Park features 18-foot clear heights, 43 grade-level doors and 16 dock doors. At the time of sale, the property was fully leased.

Bob Buckley and Tracy Cartledge of Cushman & Wakefield, in collaboration with Will Strong, Michael Matchett, Molly Hunt, Jack Stamets and Madeline Warren of Cushman & Wakefield’s National Industrial Advisory Group – Mountain West, represented the seller in the deal.