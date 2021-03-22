BKM Capital Sells Koll Cotton Center in Phoenix to TerraCap Management for $30.9M

Located within Cotton Center Business Park in Phoenix, Koll Cotton Center features seven buildings offering a total of 225,403 square feet of light industrial space.

PHOENIX — BKM Capital Partners has completed the sale of Koll Cotton Center, a seven-building light industrial park in Phoenix. Naples, Fla.-based TerraCap Management acquired the asset for $30.9 million.

Situated on 17.8 acres at 4050 E. Cotton Center Blvd., Koll Cotton Center offers 225,403 square feet of light industrial space within Cotton Center Business Park, a 286-acre mixed-use development. Built in 2000, the property has undergone a multimillion-dollar improvement and enhancement plan that includes speculative suite buildouts, new signage and interior and exterior improvements.

At the time of sale, the property was 93 percent leased to 20 tenants. Buildings feature 16- to 18-foot clear heights, ample parking and office finishes.

Mark Detmer, Ryan Sitov, Steve Sayre, Mark Gustin and Dave Seeger of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller in the transaction. Additionally, Kevin MacKenzie and Jason Carlos of JLL Capital Markets Debt Placement arranged a $23.2 million, five-year, floating-rate acquisition through an unnamed life insurance company on behalf of TerraCap.