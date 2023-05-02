Tuesday, May 2, 2023
BKM, TerraCore Capital Buy Decatur Business Center in Las Vegas for $25.9M

by Jeff Shaw

LAS VEGAS — A joint venture between BKM and TerraCore Capital has acquired Decatur Business Center, an 88,205-square-foot light industrial building in Las Vegas, for $25.9 million. 

The building is located at 5475 S. Decatur Blvd. It features warehouse, office and showroom space in a two-story, concrete tilt-up facility.

Decatur Business Center is fully leased to five high-credit tenants across a range of industries. The sellers were Terry York Properties and Heller Cos. 

BKM represented itself in the off-market transaction.

