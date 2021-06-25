REBusinessOnline

BKV Group Opens Beckert’s Park Mixed-Use Project in D.C.’s Capitol Hill District

Posted on by in Development, District of Columbia, Mixed-Use, Multifamily, Retail, Southeast

Beckert's Park

Beckert’s Park is a 2.8-acre mixed-use project featuring 325 apartments and a new 60,000-square-foot Safeway grocery store, in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — BKV Group has opened Beckert’s Park, a 2.8-acre mixed-use project featuring 325 apartments and a new 60,000-square-foot Safeway grocery store, in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Washington, D.C. Located at the corner of 14th Street and D Street SE, the development has replaced a parking lot and existing Safeway store that stood on the site for nearly 50 years.

BKV Group worked with developer Foulger-Pratt to create a design for the Beckert’s Park project. The building is a single structure that includes residential units, the upgraded Safeway store and 8,000 square feet of commercial space. Additionally, the property offers underground parking for residents and Safeway customers.

Residences at Beckert’s Park include studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging from 495 to 1,706 square feet, some with private outdoor space. All apartment units feature quartz countertops, customizable closets and in-unit laundry, and some include moveable kitchen islands and double sinks in the primary bathrooms.

Community amenities include an outdoor pool, seating, cabanas, dining areas and grilling stations. Indoor amenities include a lobby with lounge seating and coworking space; clubroom with catering kitchen; game room; fitness center; golf simulator and a pet-washing station. Also, a multifunctional indoor sport court is situated along a wall that is shared with Safeway.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jun
29
Webinar: Impact Investing: ESG/C-PACE/Brownfield Remediation
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews