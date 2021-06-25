BKV Group Opens Beckert’s Park Mixed-Use Project in D.C.’s Capitol Hill District

Beckert’s Park is a 2.8-acre mixed-use project featuring 325 apartments and a new 60,000-square-foot Safeway grocery store, in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — BKV Group has opened Beckert’s Park, a 2.8-acre mixed-use project featuring 325 apartments and a new 60,000-square-foot Safeway grocery store, in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Washington, D.C. Located at the corner of 14th Street and D Street SE, the development has replaced a parking lot and existing Safeway store that stood on the site for nearly 50 years.

BKV Group worked with developer Foulger-Pratt to create a design for the Beckert’s Park project. The building is a single structure that includes residential units, the upgraded Safeway store and 8,000 square feet of commercial space. Additionally, the property offers underground parking for residents and Safeway customers.

Residences at Beckert’s Park include studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging from 495 to 1,706 square feet, some with private outdoor space. All apartment units feature quartz countertops, customizable closets and in-unit laundry, and some include moveable kitchen islands and double sinks in the primary bathrooms.

Community amenities include an outdoor pool, seating, cabanas, dining areas and grilling stations. Indoor amenities include a lobby with lounge seating and coworking space; clubroom with catering kitchen; game room; fitness center; golf simulator and a pet-washing station. Also, a multifunctional indoor sport court is situated along a wall that is shared with Safeway.