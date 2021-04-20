Black Bear Arranges $11M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Asset in Willow Street, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Northeast, Pennsylvania

WILLOW STREET, PA. — Black Bear Capital Partners has arranged an $11 million acquisition loan for The Villas at Willow Run, a 72-unit multifamily asset in Willow Street, located roughly midway between Philadelphia and Harrisburg. The 12-building property was completed in 2019. Emil DePasquale, Brandon Harris and Phil Bowman of Black Bear Capital Partners arranged the loan, which carried a 3.74 percent fixed interest rate and 10 years of interest-only payments, through Morgan Stanley. The borrower was Laub Realty, an owner-operator with more than 2,000 multifamily units and 1 million square feet of commercial space in its portfolio.