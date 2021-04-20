REBusinessOnline

Black Bear Arranges $11M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Asset in Willow Street, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Northeast, Pennsylvania

WILLOW STREET, PA. — Black Bear Capital Partners has arranged an $11 million acquisition loan for The Villas at Willow Run, a 72-unit multifamily asset in Willow Street, located roughly midway between Philadelphia and Harrisburg. The 12-building property was completed in 2019. Emil DePasquale, Brandon Harris and Phil Bowman of Black Bear Capital Partners arranged the loan, which carried a 3.74 percent fixed interest rate and 10 years of interest-only payments, through Morgan Stanley. The borrower was Laub Realty, an owner-operator with more than 2,000 multifamily units and 1 million square feet of commercial space in its portfolio.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Apr
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Development, Design & Finance 2021
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews