REBusinessOnline

Black Bear Capital Arranges $17.5M Loan for Refinancing of Philadelphia Multifamily Portfolio

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Northeast, Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA — Black Bear Capital Partners has arranged a $17.5 million loan for the refinancing of a portfolio of five multifamily properties totaling 239 units in Philadelphia. The properties are located at 4619-4621 Chester Ave.; 4601 Chester Ave.; 419-429 S. 48th St.; 241 S. 47th St.; and 4416-18 Osage Ave. Peapack-Gladstone Bank provided the loan, specific terms of which were not disclosed, to New Horizons Housing, an owner-operator of more than 800 units in Philadelphia and Columbus, Ohio. Emil DePasquale, Brandon Harris and Phil Bowman of Black Bear Capital Partners arranged the financing.

