REBusinessOnline

Black Bear Capital Arranges $22.6M Agency Loan for Refinancing of Bronx Multifamily Assets

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — Black Bear Capital Partners (BBCP) has arranged a $22.6 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of two multifamily assets totaling 140 units in The Bronx. Bryan Manz, Emil DePasquale and George Pektor of BBCP arranged the financing, which featured a fixed interest rate of 3.37 percent for 12 years with five years of interest-only payments and a 30-year amortization schedule, through PGIM Real Estate. The borrower was Finkelstein Timberger East Real Estate.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews