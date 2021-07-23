Black Bear Capital Arranges $22.6M Agency Loan for Refinancing of Bronx Multifamily Assets

NEW YORK CITY — Black Bear Capital Partners (BBCP) has arranged a $22.6 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of two multifamily assets totaling 140 units in The Bronx. Bryan Manz, Emil DePasquale and George Pektor of BBCP arranged the financing, which featured a fixed interest rate of 3.37 percent for 12 years with five years of interest-only payments and a 30-year amortization schedule, through PGIM Real Estate. The borrower was Finkelstein Timberger East Real Estate.