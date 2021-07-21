Black Bear Capital Arranges $24M Perm Loan for Office Building in White Plains, New York
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Black Bear Capital Partners (BBCP) has arranged a $24 million CMBS permanent loan for a 160,000-square-foot office building in White Plains, located north of New York City. Morgan Stanley provided the loan, which featured a fixed interest rate of 3.85 percent for 10 years with full-term, interest-only payments. The borrower, Caspi Development, has invested almost $3 million in capital improvements to the building over the last three years. Bryan Manz, Emil DePasquale and George Pektor of BBCP arranged the financing.
