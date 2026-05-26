Black Bear Capital Arranges $39M Loan for Refinancing of Long Island Apartment Complex

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. — Black Bear Capital Partners (BBCP) has arranged a $39 million loan for the refinancing of Villas at Eastview, a 100-unit apartment complex located in the Long Island community of Central Islip. The property consists of 11 buildings on an 8.6-acre site. Units exclusively come in two-bedroom floor plans and have an average size of 1,295 square feet. Emil DePasquale and Robert Serra of BBCP arranged the loan, which carries a seven-year term, fixed interest rate and a 60 percent loan-to-value ratio, through New York Life Insurance on behalf of the owner, The Crest Group.