Black Bear Capital Arranges $40M Agency Loan for Refinancing of Metro NYC Apartments

The Millennia in New Rochelle, New York, totals 110 units, 11 of which have been designated as affordable.

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — Black Bear Capital Partners (BBCP) has arranged a $40 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of The Millennia, a 110-unit apartment complex located north of New York City in New Rochelle. The newly built property, which includes 11 units that are reserved for renters earning 80 percent or less of the area median income, features amenities such as a fitness center, private office space, rooftop terrace, outdoor grilling areas and a putting green. Bryan Manz, Emil DePasquale and George Pektor of BBCP arranged the financing, which carried a fixed interest rate of 2.88 percent for 10 years with interest-only payments for the entirety of the term, through PGIM Real Estate. The borrower was an entity doing business as Millennia Apartments NR LLC.