Black Bear Capital Arranges $50.4M in Permanent Financing for Multifamily Portfolio in The Bronx

NEW YORK CITY — Black Bear Capital Partners has arranged $50.4 million in permanent financing for a portfolio of multifamily properties in The Bronx. Morgan Stanley provided the loan, which carries a fixed interest rate of 3.78 percent and 10 years of interest-only payments, to Finkelstein Timberger East Real Estate. The portfolio spans five properties and includes 357 multifamily units and nine commercial spaces. Bryan Manz, Rob Serra and Emil DePasquale of Black Bear arranged the transaction.

