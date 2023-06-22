Black Bear Capital Arranges $58M Loan for Refinancing of Manhattan Office Building

NEW YORK CITY — Black Bear Capital Partners has arranged a $58 million loan for the refinancing oof 503-511 Broadway, a five-story office building in Manhattan’s SoHo district. Built in the early 1900s, the property includes 111,164 square feet of office space and 10,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, with the remainder consisting of storage space. The building was fully leased at the time of the loan closing. Bryan Manz, Emil DePasquale and George Pektor of Black Bear Capital Partners arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan through Morgan Stanley on behalf of the borrower, HSR Corp