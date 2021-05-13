Black Bear Capital Arranges $95M Loan for Refinancing of Manhattan Apartment Complex

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based financial advisory firm Black Bear Capital Partners has arranged a $95 million loan for the refinancing of a 134-unit apartment complex located at 261-275 Amsterdam Ave. on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. The 12-story property was originally built in 1905 and features a mix of studio through six-bedroom units, as well as 20,837 square feet of retail space. Bryan Manz, Brandon Harris and Philip Bowman of Black Bear Capital Partners arranged the financing through Morgan Stanley on behalf of the borrower, Laub Realty. The loan carried a fixed interest rate of 3.55 percent and 10 years of interest-only payments.