REBusinessOnline

Black Bear Capital Arranges $95M Loan for Refinancing of Manhattan Apartment Complex

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based financial advisory firm Black Bear Capital Partners has arranged a $95 million loan for the refinancing of a 134-unit apartment complex located at 261-275 Amsterdam Ave. on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. The 12-story property was originally built in 1905 and features a mix of studio through six-bedroom units, as well as 20,837 square feet of retail space. Bryan Manz, Brandon Harris and Philip Bowman of Black Bear Capital Partners arranged the financing through Morgan Stanley on behalf of the borrower, Laub Realty. The loan carried a fixed interest rate of 3.55 percent and 10 years of interest-only payments.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews