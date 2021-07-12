REBusinessOnline

Black Bear Capital Partners Arranges $20.2M Loan for Refinancing of Three Wisconsin Multifamily Properties

APPLETON, WAUSAU AND SCHOFIELD, WIS. — Black Bear Capital Partners (BBCP) has arranged a $20.2 million loan for the refinancing of three multifamily properties in Wisconsin. National Management LLC was the borrower. The properties include Bos Creek in Wausau, Metro Center in Schofield and Rangeview in Appleton. Together, the apartment communities total 324 units. Scott Modelski and Sam Koziol of BBCP arranged the Fannie Mae loan through PGIM Real Estate. The 10-year loan features a fixed interest rate of 3.17 percent.

