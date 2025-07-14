Monday, July 14, 2025
The new multifamily project at 1492 Van Buren Road in Palmer Township, Pennsylvania, marks the third joint venture collaboration by Black Bear Asset Management and Greystone Capital.
Black Bear, Greystone to Develop $110M Multifamily Project in Palmer Township, Pennsylvania

by Taylor Williams

PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA. — A joint venture between Black Bear Asset Management (BBAM) and Greystone Capital will develop a $110 million multifamily project in Palmer Township, located outside of Allentown in the Lehigh Valley region. The garden-style development will consist of seven elevator-served buildings that will house 320 apartments and 92 for-sale townhomes. Amenities will include a fitness center, clubhouse and green spaces. Construction is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of next year. Bryan Manz and Emil DePasquale of Black Bear Capital Partners, a subsidiary of BBAM arranged financing for the acquisition of the land.

