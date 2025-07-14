Black Bear, Greystone to Develop $110M Multifamily Project in Palmer Township, Pennsylvania

PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA. — A joint venture between Black Bear Asset Management (BBAM) and Greystone Capital will develop a $110 million multifamily project in Palmer Township, located outside of Allentown in the Lehigh Valley region. The garden-style development will consist of seven elevator-served buildings that will house 320 apartments and 92 for-sale townhomes. Amenities will include a fitness center, clubhouse and green spaces. Construction is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of next year. Bryan Manz and Emil DePasquale of Black Bear Capital Partners, a subsidiary of BBAM arranged financing for the acquisition of the land.