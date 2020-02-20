REBusinessOnline

Black Bear Arranges $77.7M Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Portfolio in The Bronx

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — Black Bear Capital Partners (BBCP), a subsidiary of locally based Black Bear Asset Management, has arranged a $77.7 million loan for the refinancing of an eight-property multifamily portfolio in The Bronx. The 10-year loan features a fixed interest rate of 3.6 percent and 10 years of interest-only payments,  proceeds will refinance previous debt. The properties total 537 units. Morgan Stanley provided the loan, and Finkelstein Timberger East Real Estate was the borrower. Bryan Manz, Rob Serra, Phil Bowman and Emil DePasquale of BBCP arranged the financing.

