Black Bear Sports Acquires Grundy Ice Arena in Bristol, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Civic, Northeast, Pennsylvania

BRISTOL, PA. — Black Bear Sports Group, an owner of 18 sports facilities around the country, has acquired the Grundy Ice Arena in Bristol, about 20 miles north of Philadelphia. The arena, which frequently hosts youth hockey camps and tournaments throughout the year, features two ice sheets, an athletic training gym, café and a pro shop.