Black Creek Group Acquires 797,580 SF Industrial Building in Metro Atlanta

The property is situated 11 miles east of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and 13 miles southeast of downtown Atlanta.

ELLENWOOD, GA. — Black Creek Group has acquired Clayton Commerce Center, a 797,580-square-foot industrial building in Ellenwood. The property is situated 11 miles east of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and 13 miles southeast of downtown Atlanta. The asset was fully leased at the time of sale to an undisclosed delivery operator. Chris Riley of CBRE represented the seller, American Realty Advisors, in the transaction. The Denver-based buyer acquired the building for an undisclosed price.

