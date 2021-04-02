Black Creek Group Completes 569,000 SF Carter Park Industrial Development in Fort Worth

Carter Park in Fort Worth totals 569,000 square feet across three buildings.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Denver-based Black Creek Group has completed Carter Park, a 569,000-square-foot industrial development located near the interchange of Interstates 20 and 35 in south Fort Worth. Designed by Callaway Architecture, Carter Park consists of three buildings spanning 250,000, 231,000 and 88,000 square feet that feature 32-foot clear heights, a total of 100 dock doors and ESFR sprinkler systems. Cadence McShane served as the general contractor for the project.