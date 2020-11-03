REBusinessOnline

Black Creek Group to Build 574,169 SF Industrial Park in East Windsor, New Jersey

Innovation Park will add approximately 575,000 square feet of industrial space to the local supply in East Windsor, New Jersey

EAST WINDSOR, N.J. — Denver-based Black Creek Group will develop Innovation Park, a two-building, 574,169-square-foot industrial park that will be located in the Trenton suburb of East Windsor. Building A will span 406,669 square feet and will feature 40-foot clear heights, 50 dock doors, 67 trailer spaces and 317 car parking stalls. Building B will total 167,500 square feet and will feature 36-foot clear heights, 30 dock doors and 161 car parking stalls. Preliminary site work is underway, and construction is expected to continue through January 2022. Peak Construction Corp. is teaming with Trammell Crow as the development manager. The development team also includes KSS Architects and civil engineering firm Maser Consulting.

