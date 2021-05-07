REBusinessOnline

Black Creek Group to Develop 508,200 SF Spec Industrial Project in Florence, New Jersey

Florence-Turnpike-Crossings-West

Florence Turnpike-Crossings -West in Southern New Jersey is expected to be complete in January 2022.

FLORENCE, N.J. — Denver-based Black Creek Group will develop Florence Turnpike Crossings – West, a 508,200-square-foot speculative industrial project in the Southern New Jersey city of Florence. The Class A property will feature a clear height of 36 feet, 95 trailer parking stalls and 434 car parking stalls. Peak Construction Corp. will be the general contractor for the project, and Avison Young is serving as construction manager. Other project partners include architect Ware Malcomb and Menlo Engineering Associates Inc. Site work is underway, and the project is slated for a January 2022 completion.

