Black Gate Partners Acquires 24,691 SF Emerson Way Shopping Center in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Black Gate Partners has acquired Emerson Way Shopping Center in Indianapolis for an undisclosed price. Located at 5450-5502 Emerson Way, the shopping center spans 24,691 square feet. Dollar General and Papa John’s are the anchor tenants. Black Gate plans to add a new roof, parking lot, façade and landscaping, as well as build out the 3,000-square-foot end cap vacancy. This is Black Gate’s second acquisition in Indianapolis over the last two years. The name of the seller was not released. Black Gate is based in Columbus, Ohio.