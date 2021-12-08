REBusinessOnline

Black Lion Divests of Final Parcel of Vista Terrace Marketplace in California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

Jersey Mike’s Subs, Pacific Dental, Sports Clips and Discovery Preschool are tenants at Vista Terrace Marketplace in Vista, Calif.

VISTA, CALIF. — Black Lion Investment Group has completed the sale of the fifth and final parcel of Vista Terrace Marketplace, a retail property in Vista. Crow Holdings acquired the two-acre parcel, which features 28,440 square feet of retail space, for $13.3 million.

Vista Terrace Marketplace is currently more than 90 percent occupied by a variety of tenants, including Jersey Mike’s Subs, Pacific Dental, Sports Clips and Discovery Preschool.

Gleb Lvovich and Daniel Tyner of JLL’s Capital Markets team handled the transaction.

