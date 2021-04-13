Black Lion Investment Divests of Cheyenne Plaza in Las Vegas for $6.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Nevada, Retail, Western

Cricket Wireless, Dotty’s sports bar, Aria Nails, La Michoacana Plus ice cream, 7 Plus Agua and Toro Taxes are tenants at Cheyenne Plaza in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS — An affiliate of Black Lion Investment Group has completed the disposition of Cheyenne Plaza, located at the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Jones Boulevard in Las Vegas.

The $6.5 million sale of the remaining 18,615 square feet of retail space was the culmination of Black Lion’s renovation and full lease-up of the property. The name of the buyer was not released.

