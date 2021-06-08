REBusinessOnline

Black Lion Investment Group Acquires Amara at Paraiso Restaurant Property in Miami for $12.1M

MIAMI — Los Angeles-based Black Lion Investment Group has acquired a restaurant building in Miami known as Amara at Paraiso. The seller, Related Group, sold the property to Black Lion for $12.1 million. Fabio Faerman and Sebastian Faerman of Miami-based FA Commercial represented both parties in the transaction.

Amara at Paraiso is a 12,300-square-foot, Class A retail and dining facility that is part of a larger project that includes the residential complex Paraiso Bay, which contains 1,300 residential units. James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Schwartz is at the helm of the popular indoor-outdoor dining space.

Miami-based FA Commercial is the commercial division of Fortune International Realty specializing in investment sales, landlord and tenant representation, market analysis, site selection and portfolio overview.

