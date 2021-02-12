REBusinessOnline

Black Lion Investment Group Buys Oracle Wetmore Shopping Center in Tucson for $38M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Restaurant, Retail, Western

Oracle-Wetmore-Tucson-AZ.jpg

Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches, Panera Bread, Sleep Number and Sprint are tenants at the 150,170-square-foot Oracle Wetmore Shopping Center in Tucson, Ariz.

TUCSON, ARIZ. — An affiliate of Black Lion Investment Group has acquired Oracle Wetmore, a shopping center in Tucson, from Texas-based Weingarten Realty for $38 million.

Located at the corner of Oracle and Wetmore roads, Oracle Wetmore features 150,170 square feet of retail space. The Home Depot, PetSmart, Ulta Beauty, Nordstrom Rack, Total Wine, Walgreens, Cost Plus World Market, Jared Jewelry, JoAnn Fabrics & Crafts, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, Bassett Home Furnishings, Chipotle, Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches, Panera Bread, Sleep Number and Sprint are tenants at the property, which was originally developed in 2005. At the time of sale, Oracle Wetmore is stabilized with more than 90 percent national/credit tenants.

The purchase is part of Black Lion Investment Group’s ongoing program to acquire power centers throughout the United States.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Phoenix office brokered the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  