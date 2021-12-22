Black Lion Investment Sells Vista Terrace Marketplace in Vista, California for $13.3M

Anytime Fitness, Discovery Preschool, Sports Clips, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Pacific Dental, Upper Crust Pizza and Bombay Café are tenants at Vista Terrace Marketplace in Vista, Calif.

VISTA, CALIF. — Black Lion Investment Group has completed the sale of Vista Terrace Marketplace, a retail strip center in Vista. A real estate fund advised by Crow Holdings Capital acquired the asset for $13.3 million.

Situated on two acres at 1280, 1330 and 1350 E. Vista Way, Vista Terrace Marketplace features 28,440 square feet of newly renovated retail space. At the time of sale, the property was 91 percent leased to a variety of national and local tenants, including Anytime Fitness, Discovery Preschool, Sports Clips, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Pacific Dental, Upper Crust Pizza and Bombay Café.

Daniel Tyner and Gleb Lvovich of JLL Retail Capital Markets represented the seller in the deal. This two-part transaction comes one year after the $10.7 million sale of three outparcel pad buildings at Vista Terrace Marketplace in December 2020.