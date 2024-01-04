Thursday, January 4, 2024
The 0.8-acre parcel for Gallery Haus is situated next to Tropicana Field, the home ballpark of the Tampa Bay Rays that will be redeveloped into a $6.5 billion stadium and mixed-use village.
Black Salmon, LD&D to Develop $115M Multifamily Tower in Tampa Bay Area

by John Nelson

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — Black Salmon and LD&D plan to co-develop Gallery Haus, a 23-story multifamily tower in the Tampa Bay city of St. Petersburg. The $115 million project will be located at 155 17th St. S, which is adjacent to the upcoming $6.5 billion overhaul of Tropicana Field, the home ballpark of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Black Salmon and LD&D purchased the 0.8-acre site last month for a little more than $9 million. The duo plan to break ground on Gallery Haus in the fourth quarter. The project will include 10,000 square feet of amenities and coworking space, as well as 5,000 square feet of ground-level retail space.

