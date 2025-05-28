Black Stone Minerals Signs 55,082 SF Office Lease Renewal in Downtown Houston

HOUSTON — Black Stone Minerals has signed a 55,082-square-foot office lease renewal at 1001 Fannin in downtown Houston. The locally based energy company also renewed its lease in 2023 at the 49-story, 1.3 million-square-foot building, which recently underwent a multimillion-dollar capital improvement program. Chip Colvill and Brad Beasley of Partners Real Estate represented the landlord, JMB Realty, in the lease negotiations. Trey Strake and David Guion of Cushman & Wakefield represented Black Stone Minerals.