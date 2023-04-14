Black Stone Minerals Signs 55,082 SF Office Lease Renewal in Downtown Houston

HOUSTON — Houston-based energy firm Black Stone Minerals has signed a 55,082-square-foot office lease renewal at 1001 Fannin, a 47-story, 1.3 million-square-foot building in downtown Houston. Brad Beasley and Chip Colvill of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, JMB Realty Corp., in the lease negotiations. Trey Strake, David Guion and Chris Oliver, also with Cushman & Wakefield, represented the tenant. The building, which includes 25,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, recently underwent a capital improvement program that added new amenities, including a coffee shop, tenant lounge areas and a fitness center.