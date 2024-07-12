Blackburn Communities Receives $46M Construction Loan for Wadsworth Junction Apartments in Broomfield, Colorado

BROOMFIELD, COLO. — Northmarq has arranged $46 million in construction financing for Blackburn Communities for the development of Wadsworth Junction, a Class A multifamily property at 11495 Wadsworth Blvd. in Broomfield.

Situated on 7.7 acres, the three-building community will offer 227 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments averaging 967 square feet. Unit interiors will feature stainless steel appliances, granite/stone countertops, vinyl flooring throughout, washers/dryers, walk-in closets and patios/balconies. Planned community amenities include a clubhouse with business center, fitness room and bike room; a resort-style pool with spa, cabanas and grilling areas; covered parking; electric vehicle charging stations; and an onsite dog park.

Jeff DeHarty and Carl Riggins of Northmarq’s Denver debt and equity team arranged four-year, interest-only loan with an extension option for the borrower through a regional commercial bank.