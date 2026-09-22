Tuesday, September 22, 2026
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Brookridge Apartments is a garden-style property that was delivered in 1986 on the south side of Nashville, Tenn.
AcquisitionsMultifamilySoutheastTennessee

Blackfin, Enterprise to Acquire Apartment Community in South Nashville for $26M

by John Nelson

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Blackfin Real Estate Investors LLC and Enterprise Community Partners plan to acquire Brookridge Apartments, a 177-unit community located at 100 Brookridge Trail in Nashville. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Enterprise is acquiring its equity stake in the venture via its Enterprise Preservation Fund VI.

Situated on the city’s south side, Brookridge Apartments is a garden-style property that was delivered in 1986 and comprises primarily two-bedroom apartments with units averaging 1,023 square feet in size.

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