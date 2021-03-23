Blackfin, GMF Capital Acquire Affordable Housing Portfolio in Virginia for $48M

The affordable housing portfolio totals 452 units and includes Oaks of Dunlop Farms in Richmond and Crescent Place (pictured) and Independence Square in Portsmouth.

RICHMOND AND PORTSMOUTH, VA. — A joint venture between Blackfin Real Estate Investors and GMF Capital LLC have acquired three Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) communities in Virginia for $48 million. The seller was The Franklin Johnston Group.

The affordable housing portfolio totals 452 units and includes Oaks of Dunlop Farms located at 101 Old Oak Lane Colonial Heights in Richmond. Also, the portfolio includes Crescent Place located at 2804 Turnpike Road and Independence Square located at 5120 George Washington Highway in Portsmouth. The Oaks of Dunlop Farms has 144 units, Crescent Place has 156 units and Independence Square has 152.

This transaction represented the venture’s sixth acquisition together.