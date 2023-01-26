Blackfin Purchases Riverlands Apartments in Newport News, Virginia for $44.2M

NEWPORT NEWS, VA. — Blackfin Real Estate Investors LLC has purchased Riverlands Apartments, a 404-unit multifamily community located in the Hampton Roads town of Newport News, for $44.2 million. Hank Hankins, Charles Wentworth, Victoria Pickett and Garrison Gore of Colliers represented the seller, an undisclosed developer that has owned the property since it was delivered in 1989. Riverlands features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a pool and fitness center. The property is adjacent to Westover Station, a 108-unit property that Blackfin acquired in November 2020. Overall Blackfin has acquired nine communities in the Hampton Roads region.