Wednesday, June 25, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Sage Creek Apartments was built in 2016.
AcquisitionsGeorgiaMultifamilySoutheast

Blackfin Purchases Sage Creek Apartments in Augusta, Georgia for $17.3M

by John Nelson

AUGUSTA, GA. — Blackfin Real Estate Investors LLC, a multifamily investment firm based in Arlington, Va., has purchased Sage Creek Apartments, a 120-unit garden-style community located at 1315 Marks Church Road in Augusta. The seller, an investment group led by JJM Realty Partners LLC, sold the property for $17.3 million.

Mike Riley and Ian Shaw of Berkadia represented the seller in the transaction. Patrick McGlohn, Brian Gould, Ted Hermes, Miles Drinkwalter and Natalie Hershey of Berkadia arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for Blackfin.

Built in 2016, Sage Creek represents Blackfin’s first acquisition in Georgia. The property offers one- and two-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 812 to 1,076 square feet, according to Apartments.com. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, laundry facilities, onsite maintenance, bike storage, pet play area and a dog park.

You may also like

EMBREY Breaks Ground on 344-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Mapletree Investments Signs LifeScience Logistics to 625,000 SF...

Northmarq Secures $141.7M in Financing for Two High-Rise...

Feil Organization to Deliver First Trader Joe’s Grocery...

Malas Development to Build 248-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Cronheim Hotel Capital Arranges $13.3M Acquisition Loan for...

CBRE Negotiates $37.5M Sale of Newark Shopping Center

MMCC Arranges $18.7M in Financing for Three Boston-Area...

MG Properties Acquires Citron Apartments in Anaheim, California...