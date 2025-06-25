Blackfin Purchases Sage Creek Apartments in Augusta, Georgia for $17.3M

AUGUSTA, GA. — Blackfin Real Estate Investors LLC, a multifamily investment firm based in Arlington, Va., has purchased Sage Creek Apartments, a 120-unit garden-style community located at 1315 Marks Church Road in Augusta. The seller, an investment group led by JJM Realty Partners LLC, sold the property for $17.3 million.

Mike Riley and Ian Shaw of Berkadia represented the seller in the transaction. Patrick McGlohn, Brian Gould, Ted Hermes, Miles Drinkwalter and Natalie Hershey of Berkadia arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for Blackfin.

Built in 2016, Sage Creek represents Blackfin’s first acquisition in Georgia. The property offers one- and two-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 812 to 1,076 square feet, according to Apartments.com. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, laundry facilities, onsite maintenance, bike storage, pet play area and a dog park.