Blackfin Purchases Waterford Apartments in Virginia Beach for $55.4M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Southeast, Virginia

Waterford Apartments is situated on Lake Smith in Virginia Beach.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. — Blackfin Real Estate Investors has purchased Waterford Apartments on Lake Smith in Virginia Beach for $55.4 million. Built in 1980, the community comprises 376 units and was previously renovated to feature walk-in closets, custom maple cabinets, granite countertops, updated lighting and fixtures and dishwashers. The property was fully occupied at the time of sale. Hank Hankins, Victoria Pickett, Charles Wentworth and Garrison Gore of Colliers represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.





