Blackline Cold Storage Breaks Ground on 300,000 SF Facility Near Port Houston

Blackline Cold Storage's new facility at Cedar Port Industrial Park in Houston is expected to be complete in the second quarter of 2022.

HOUSTON — Houston-based Blackline Cold Storage has broken ground on a 300,000-square-foot facility within Cedar Port Industrial Park, a master-planned, rail-served development near Port Houston. The facility will be situated on a 36-acre site near the Barbours Cut and Bayport container terminals and will feature multiple segregated temperature zones, 48-foot ceiling heights, up to 50 truck doors and blast freezing capability. Gordon Reynolds, Brian Myers, Jeff Stein, Brock Hudson, Art Rasmussen and David Norrie of CBRE arranged an undisclosed amount of debt and equity for the construction of the project, which is expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2022.