REBusinessOnline

Blackline Cold Storage Breaks Ground on 300,000 SF Facility Near Port Houston

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Blackline-Cold-Storage-Houston

Blackline Cold Storage's new facility at Cedar Port Industrial Park in Houston is expected to be complete in the second quarter of 2022.

HOUSTON — Houston-based Blackline Cold Storage has broken ground on a 300,000-square-foot facility within Cedar Port Industrial Park, a master-planned, rail-served development near Port Houston. The facility will be situated on a 36-acre site near the Barbours Cut and Bayport container terminals and will feature multiple segregated temperature zones, 48-foot ceiling heights, up to 50 truck doors and blast freezing capability. Gordon Reynolds, Brian Myers, Jeff Stein, Brock Hudson, Art Rasmussen and David Norrie of CBRE arranged an undisclosed amount of debt and equity for the construction of the project, which is expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2022.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews