1-University-Square-Drive-Princeton
Under the terms of the lease extension, Blackrock also agreed to relinquish 33,900 square feet of space on the top floor of the building at 1 University Square Drive in Princeton.
Blackrock Signs 176,000 SF Office Lease Extension in Princeton, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

PRINCETON, N.J. — Blackrock has signed a 10-year, 176,000-square-foot office lease extension in Princeton. The global private equity firm will continue to occupy the entire third and fourth floors, as well as part of the fifth floor and a street-level space, at the 330,000-square-foot building at 1 University Square Drive. Tim Greiner, Tom Romano, Vinny DiMeglio, Mike Pietrowicz and Jonathan Ortiz of JLL represented the landlord, Argent Ventures, in the lease negotiations. Peter Riguardi, Matt Astrachan, Nicole Tiger, George Gemelos and Hannah Bernstein, also with JLL, represented Blackrock.

