BlackSand Capital Buys Waikiki Galleria Tower in Honolulu for $270M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hawaii, Office, Retail, Western

BlackSand Capital plans to redevelop the two-story, 75,000-square-foot retail component of Waikiki Galleria Tower in Honolulu. (Image courtesy of waikikigalleriatower.com)

HONOLULU — BlackSand Capital has acquired Waikiki Galleria Tower, a 15-story office property on Kalakaua Avenue in Honolulu, for $270 million. The seller, an 2222 SPE LLC, an affiliate of Sanno USA, originally bought the asset from Honolulu-based The Mills Group in December 2011 for $187.1 million.

BlackSand Capital plans to redevelop the two-story, 75,000-square-foot retail property that was most recently occupied by DFS Group’s T Galleria. DFS declined to extend its lease on the space, which it had occupied since 1999.