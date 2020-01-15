Blackstone Acquires 221,474 SF Office Asset in Boston Leather District

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Northeast, Office

The property at 179 Lincoln Street was originally built in 1899.

BOSTON — Blackstone Real Estate has acquired 179 Lincoln Street, a 221,474-square-foot office asset in the Boston Leather District. Completed in 1899, the building recently underwent a $20 million redevelopment and now offers amenities such as a café, fitness center and a parking garage. At the time of sale, the building was 88 percent leased to tenants including project management software providers Smartsheet and PowerAdvocate, as well as advertising company Outfront Media. Edward Maher, Matthew Pullen and James Tribble led a Newmark Knight Frank team that represented the seller, Invesco Real Estate, in the transaction. The sales price was undisclosed.