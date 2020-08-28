Blackstone Acquires $300M Stake in Tricon Residential
NEW YORK CITY — A syndicate of investors led by Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust (BREIT) has acquired a $300 million stake in Tricon Residential, Toronto-based investment and development firm with a portfolio of approximately 30,000 single- and multifamily units in the United States and Canada. BREIT acquired the stake at an exchange price of $8.50 per share, which represents a 16 percent premium over Tricon’s 30-day weighted average trading price as of Aug. 26. Tricon will use the proceeds to pay off its corporate debt.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.