Blackstone Acquires $300M Stake in Tricon Residential

Posted on by in Company News, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — A syndicate of investors led by Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust (BREIT) has acquired a $300 million stake in Tricon Residential, Toronto-based investment and development firm with a portfolio of approximately 30,000 single- and multifamily units in the United States and Canada. BREIT acquired the stake at an exchange price of $8.50 per share, which represents a 16 percent premium over Tricon’s 30-day weighted average trading price as of Aug. 26. Tricon will use the proceeds to pay off its corporate debt.

