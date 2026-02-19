Friday, February 20, 2026
Blackstone Affiliate Completes Renovation of 204-Unit Affordable Housing Project in South Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — April Housing, the affordable housing arm of Blackstone Real Estate, has completed the renovation of West Virginia Park Apartments in South Dallas. The 204-unit affordable housing complex was originally built in 2004 and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as a clubhouse, fitness center and a pool. The renovation delivered new fixtures, lighting and appliances to all units’ kitchens and bathrooms, as well as upgraded amenity spaces and modernized building systems. April Housing partnered with the Dallas Housing Finance Corp. and PNC Bank on the project.

