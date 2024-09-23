Blackstone Agrees to Sell Motel 6 Parent Company G6 Hospitality for $525M

DALLAS — Blackstone Real Estate (NYSE: BX) has entered into an agreement to sell G6 Hospitality, the Dallas-based parent company of Motel 6, for $525 million. The buyer is Oravel Stays, which owns Indian hospitality and travel technology company OYO, and the all-cash deal is expected to close during the fourth quarter. Blackstone acquired Motel 6 in 2012 and invested in capital improvements to the portfolio during its ownership. Through G6 Hospitality, Blackstone operates nearly 1,500 economy lodging venues in the United States and Canada under the Motel 6 and Studio 6 Extended Stay brands. OYO entered the U.S. market in 2019 and currently operates over 320 hotels across 35 states.