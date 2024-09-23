Monday, September 23, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Company NewsHospitalityTexas

Blackstone Agrees to Sell Motel 6 Parent Company G6 Hospitality for $525M

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Blackstone Real Estate (NYSE: BX) has entered into an agreement to sell G6 Hospitality, the Dallas-based parent company of Motel 6, for $525 million. The buyer is Oravel Stays, which owns Indian hospitality and travel technology company OYO, and the all-cash deal is expected to close during the fourth quarter. Blackstone acquired Motel 6 in 2012 and invested in capital improvements to the portfolio during its ownership. Through G6 Hospitality, Blackstone operates nearly 1,500 economy lodging venues in the United States and Canada under the Motel 6 and Studio 6 Extended Stay brands. OYO entered the U.S. market in 2019 and currently operates over 320 hotels across 35 states.

You may also like

Parallel Completes 745-Bed Student Housing Project Near Texas...

JLL Brokers Sale of 74,653 SF Shopping Center...

Partners Real Estate Negotiates 32,596 SF Industrial Lease...

Alterra IOS Acquires 4.6-Acre Site in Southeast Houston

JT Magen Completes 32,000 SF Hospitality Project in...

Partnership Buys Two North Dallas Office Buildings Totaling...

NHH Underway on 120-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Project...

Alterra IOS Acquires Five-Acre Site in Pasadena, Texas

STRIVE Arranges Sale of 10,157 SF Retail Strip...