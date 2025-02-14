Blackstone Real Estate Completes $4B Privatization of Retail Opportunities Investments Corp.

NEW YORK AND SAN DIEGO — Blackstone (NYSE: BX) and Retail Opportunities Investments Corp. (ROIC) have announced that Blackstone Real Estate Partners X has completed its previously announced acquisition of all outstanding common shares of ROIC for $17.50 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at $4 billion, including outstanding debt.

J.P. Morgan acted as ROIC’s financial advisor. Clifford Chance US LLP served as ROIC’s legal counsel. Morgan Stanley & Co., BofA Securities, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Newmark and Eastdil Secured acted as Blackstone’s financial advisors. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as Blackstone’s legal counsel. The transaction was announced on Nov. 6, 2024.