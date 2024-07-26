Blackstone Signs 250,644 SF Office Headquarters Lease Expansion, Extension in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Blackstone (NYSE: BX) has signed a 250,644-square-foot office headquarters lease expansion and extension at 345 Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. The private equity giant will soon occupy more than 1 million square feet across 28 floors at the 44-story, 1.9 million-square-foot building and has added an additional five years to its term. The extension will keep Blackstone, which originally took 70,000 square feet at 345 Park Avenue in 1988, in the building through 2034. Peter Riguardi, Joe Messina, Jessica Berkey, William McGarry, Hale King, Cynthia Wasserberger and Carlee Palmer of JLL, along with Jonathan Mechanic and Jen Yashar of Fried Frank, represented Blackstone in the lease negotiations. Tom Keating, Rob Steinman and Kevin Daly represented the landlord, Rudin, on an internal basis.