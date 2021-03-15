Blackstone Signs 80,000 SF Office Lease Expansion at 345 Park Avenue in Manhattan

With the signing of its latest expansion, Blackstone's total footprint at 345 Park Avenue in Manhattan now totals approximately 720,000 square feet. Blackstone has also extended all leases in the building for one additional year until 2028.

NEW YORK CITY — Global asset management firm Blackstone has signed an 80,000-square-foot office lease expansion at 345 Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. Blackstone’s footprint at the 44-story, 1.9 million-square-foot building now spans 12 full floors and five partial floors for a total of 720,000 square feet. Other tenants at 345 Park, which is owned by Rudin Management Co., include accounting firm KPMG and the National Football League. Tom Keating represented building ownership in the lease negotiations on an internal basis.