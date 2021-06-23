Blackstone to Acquire Home Partners of America for $6B

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

CHICAGO — Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc. (BREIT) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Chicago-based Home Partners of America (HPA), valuing the company at $6 billion. HPA purchases, owns and operates single-family rental homes and provides a path to homeownership for individuals and families across the United States. HPA’s portfolio includes more than 17,000 homes across the country.

BREIT intends to support the HPA management team as it explores opportunities to expand access to high-quality housing for lower-income households, including by formally launching its Choice Lease program. This program aims to provide a direct and tangible opportunity to help address housing affordability challenges for families, according to Blackstone.

“The fundamental premise of the HPA platform is to provide residents with the opportunity to live in their chosen home with the option to purchase it,” says Jacob Werner, senior managing director with Blackstone Real Estate. “We intend to build on that goal and expand access to homes across the United States.”

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter. BREIT is externally managed by a subsidiary of Blackstone (NYSE: BX), which maintains approximately $196 billion in investor capital under management.