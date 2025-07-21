Monday, July 21, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsFloridaHospitalitySoutheast

Blackstone to Acquire Sunseeker Resort on Charlotte Harbor in Florida for $200 Million

by Abby Cox

PUNTA GORDA, FLA. — Blackstone Real Estate has announced plans to acquire Sunseeker Resort on Charlotte Harbor, a 785-room hotel located in Punta Gorda, about 24 miles north of Fort Myers, Fla. Barclays served as financial advisor to the publicly traded seller, Allegiant Travel Co. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025.

Spanning 22 waterfront acres, the newly constructed Sunseeker Resort offers the choice of Premium Rooms or signature Sunsuites. Amenities include multiple food-and-beverage concepts, two swimming pools, an additional rooftop swimming pool and bar, spa, fitness center, championship golf course and more than 60,000 square feet of combined indoor meeting space.

You may also like

Portman to Develop 332-Unit Multifamily Community in Metro...

Atlas Real Estate Acquires 384-Unit Multifamily Community in...

First National Realty Completes Refinancing of 231,036 SF...

Lima One Capital Relocates Headquarters in Downtown Greenville...

JLL Brokers Sale of 200,000 SF Office Building...

Woodside Health Buys 126,059 SF Medical Office Building...

CBRE Negotiates Sale of 116-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Patriot Aluminum Buys 45,000 SF Industrial Building in...

Jacobson Properties Arranges Sale of 25,648 SF Healthcare...