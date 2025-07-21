Blackstone to Acquire Sunseeker Resort on Charlotte Harbor in Florida for $200 Million

PUNTA GORDA, FLA. — Blackstone Real Estate has announced plans to acquire Sunseeker Resort on Charlotte Harbor, a 785-room hotel located in Punta Gorda, about 24 miles north of Fort Myers, Fla. Barclays served as financial advisor to the publicly traded seller, Allegiant Travel Co. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025.

Spanning 22 waterfront acres, the newly constructed Sunseeker Resort offers the choice of Premium Rooms or signature Sunsuites. Amenities include multiple food-and-beverage concepts, two swimming pools, an additional rooftop swimming pool and bar, spa, fitness center, championship golf course and more than 60,000 square feet of combined indoor meeting space.