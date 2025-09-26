Friday, September 26, 2025
Blacktop Industrial Trust Buys 337,705 SF Rosslyn Business Park in Northwest Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Blacktop Industrial Trust, a South Florida-based REIT, has purchased the 337,705-square-foot Rosslyn Business Park in northwest Houston. Rosslyn Business Park consists of 11 buildings on a 45-acre site that were fully leased to seven tenants at the time of sale. Buildings feature clear heights of 20 to 55 feet and oversized grade-level doors, and the campus includes outdoor storage space. JLL provided financial advisory services to Blacktop. The seller was Houston-based Clay Development & Construction Inc. The sales price was not disclosed. JLL provided financial advisory services to Blacktop.

