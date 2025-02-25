Blanca CRE Arranges 51,484 SF Office Lease in Miami for Verizon

MIAMI — Blanca Commercial Real Estate (Blanca CRE) has arranged a 51,484-square-foot office lease for Verizon in Miami. Juan Ruiz, Andres del Corral, Jack Davidson, Tere Blanca and Jessy Aguila of Blanca CRE represented the property’s ownership, a joint venture between Nuveen Real Estate and PIMCO Prime Real Estate, which acts on behalf of Allianz insurance companies.

John Marshall and Josh Kuriloff of Cushman & Wakefield represented Verizon in the lease negotiations. Verizon’s new space will be situated within Waterford Business District, a 250-acre campus that comprises more than 3 million square feet of office space.